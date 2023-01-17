73-year-old woman dead in weekend crash suffered ‘medical emergency,’ Milford police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Yvonne Patrick of Covington succumbed Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows.

Milford police believe she experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash, Chief Jamey Mills tells FOX19 NOW.

Due to the severity of the situation, police asked the Ohio State Highway Patrol to handle the investigation, he said.

A crash report shows Patrick was behind the wheel of a Dodge Caravan minivan that struck a Chrysler Pacifica minivan on Riversedge Drive near Target just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

As first responders were headed there, dispatchers were notified this involved someone who was possibly not breathing.

Patrick was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to the crash report.

The driver of the Chrysler remained on the scene to talk to a trooper.

