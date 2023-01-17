Contests
73-year-old woman killed in weekend Milford crash

A 73-year-old woman is dead in a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County...
A 73-year-old woman is dead in a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead in a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Yvonne Patrick of Covington died Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows.

Milford police are investigating a weekend crash but the report is not available yet, police said Tuesday. We were referred to the police chief.

We left a request for information with him.

Milford’s fire chief referred us, through another fire department employee, to contact police.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once new details are released.

