Andrew Whitworth’s family to Joe Burrow: ‘Go win the Super Bowl!’

The Whitworth boys are big fans of No.9.
Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Was Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow trying to sweeten the deal when he returned signed jerseys to Andrew Whitworth’s kids?

We’ll never know... But that’s exactly what Burrow did, and if nothing else, it revealed the Whitworth boys are still Bengals superfans.

“Thank you for signing our jerseys and sending them back! Go win the Super Bowl!” Said one of Whitworth’s sons in a video their mother, his wife, tweeted Monday.

Said the other, “We’re going to be cheering for you the whole time because my dad’s not playing!”

Hardly a cryptic message between two camps (and if so, not terribly cryptic.) But given fan enthusiasm for the notion of Whitworth’s return, you’d be forgiven for wondering whether there wasn’t some sort of marital subterfuge at work.

[Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation]

It’s no secret the Bengals could use prime Andrew Whitworth in a bad way. One of the dominant left tackles of his generation, Whitworth’s impressive list of accolades includes two first-team Pro Bowl selections and four selections overall.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, finished Sunday’s game against Baltimore with their offensive line looking something like the toothless grin of a boxer.

The Bengals played 15 games to begin the year with the same five starting offensive lineman. They’ve promptly lost one lineman in each of the three games since.

Already backups are filling in at right tackle and right guard. Hakeem Adeniji is starting at the tackle spot for La’el Collins, Max Scharping on Sunday took his first start at guard for Alex Cappa.

Then left tackle Jonah Williams went down with a dislocated kneecap, forcing backup Jackson Carman into action.

Adeniji and Scharping took some losses but were praised for their overall performances Sunday. Carman looked solid for the Bengals’ third-quarter touchdown drive but gave up several pressures on two scoreless drives after Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard runback touchdown (—the “Fumble in the Jungle?”)

If the Bengals go 3-0 in their next three games, they’re Super Bowl champions. But finishing out the season with this rag-tag unit held together with duct tape and safety pins might be a tall ask.

Just don’t expect Whitworth to walk through that door and save the day.

If his return to the Bengals for one last Who Dey hurrah seemed like an improbable possibility before, consider it now (paraphrasing Aristotle) something that really just aint gonna happen.

