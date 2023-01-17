Contests
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Surveillance video shows a man in a truck pull up to the drive-thru window in the early morning hours while it was still dark outside. (Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News) – A barista escaped an attempted kidnapping at a coffee shop in Washington state on Monday, and police are still looking for the suspect.

Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to the drive-thru window in the early morning hours while it was still dark outside. He can be seen handing the barista cash, but then he grabs her wrist and attempts to use what police describe as “a looped zip-tie device” to capture her.

A struggle ensues, and the barista manages to escape the man’s grasp.

Footage shows the man has a large tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read “Chevrolet.” Police are hoping this tattoo will help easily identify the attacker.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 253-288-7403.

No further information was provided, including the name of the coffee shop.

