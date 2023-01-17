Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school

[Full Bengals coverage]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals player on Tuesday turned a chance encounter at a local Target into an unforgettable moment for dozens of grade-school kids.

Rookie cornerback Allan George, a Vanderbuilt alumnus, met a family at the Newport Target on last Wednesday. Sometime later, he sent a tweet that went viral locally asking the Greater Cincinnati community to help him track the family down.

“Dad’s name was Ryan, [and] he had the coolest little son named [Veo],” George wrote. “If anyone knows them personally or can help me in finding them, please reach out to me!”

Ryan Doughty replied, and “Operation Find Veo” was in motion.

Six days later, George showed up at young Veo’s school, St. Therese, which serves K-8 in Southgate.

And he did more than say just pop in and say hello—a lot more. George went to numerous classrooms, helped the students with their artwork, handed out baked goods and talked about what it means to be a Bengal.

Allan George, a Bengals rookie cornerback, visits St. Therese in Northern Kentucky. (St. Therese School/Provided)

In total, George spent an hour at the school with the students.

“My day was made!” George tweeted after departing. “St. Therese is awesome♥”

The school documented the day in photos and video, which it posted late Tuesday morning.

“‘Tis a beautiful day when kindness touches it!,” a school spokesperson wrote. “We were saturated with kindness from Bengals player, ALLAN GEORGE! A chance meeting between Kindergartener Veo and AG over chocolate milk at Target opened the door to a wonderful visit. AG spent over an hour interacting with students—he even brought the Kindergarten students cake pops! He just might be our new favorite Bengals player! What a fabulous representative of the Cincinnati Bengals!”

Check out all the photos below.

@Bengals you have some wonderful players who make great role models!! Thank you @A11ANG for taking time out of your day to meet our kindergarten class! pic.twitter.com/dzlIiNsZ6H — Hannah Brockman (@HannahBrockman1) January 17, 2023

