Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Blaze engulfs business, destroys building near Glencoe

Tankers shuttled in more than 100,000 gallons of water because there were no fire hydrants in the area.
A fire at a Gallatin County business on Sunday.
A fire at a Gallatin County business on Sunday.(Glencoe Fire Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky business suffered a catastrophic fire Sunday night.

The blaze broke out sometime Sunday evening in FCI Interior Woodworks on US-42 about five miles north of Glencoe.

Firefighters from the Glencoe Fire Department and the Gallatin County Fire Department arrived to find the building completely engulfed in flames with heavy smoke billowing out from the inside.

There were no fire hydrants in the area, so crews used a “tanker shuttle operation,” according to a Glencoe Fire spokesperson.

Five tankers shuttled in more than 100,000 gallons of water.

“The business sustained irreparable damage and is a complete loss,” the spokesperson said.

The New Liberty Fire Department and the Verona Fire Department also responded.

Glencoe FD neither reported nor definitively ruled out injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $1,000 tip for restaurant worker at Holy Grail
Bengals safety Vonn Bell delivered one of the game ball to Crowley's Irish Pub in Mt. Adams.
Zac Taylor, Vonn Bell deliver game balls to Tri-State bars reviving 2022 tradition
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

Cierra Chapman
Family searches in Butler County for Ohio woman missing for 3 weeks
Residents in the Clifton and Corryville communities share their mixed opinions on whether a dog...
Residents give opinions, concerns on possible dog park in Burnet Woods
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Here’s how much Sam Hubbard’s foundation has raised since Sunday night
March for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
March for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day