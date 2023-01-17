Blaze engulfs business, destroys building near Glencoe

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky business suffered a catastrophic fire Sunday night.

The blaze broke out sometime Sunday evening in FCI Interior Woodworks on US-42 about five miles north of Glencoe.

Firefighters from the Glencoe Fire Department and the Gallatin County Fire Department arrived to find the building completely engulfed in flames with heavy smoke billowing out from the inside.

There were no fire hydrants in the area, so crews used a “tanker shuttle operation,” according to a Glencoe Fire spokesperson.

Five tankers shuttled in more than 100,000 gallons of water.

“The business sustained irreparable damage and is a complete loss,” the spokesperson said.

The New Liberty Fire Department and the Verona Fire Department also responded.

Glencoe FD neither reported nor definitively ruled out injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

