Child carrying milk home killed in shooting in New York

An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the...
An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the grocery store.(WSTM via CNN Newsource)
By WSTM Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WSTM) - An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting as she was walking home carrying milk from the grocery store in New York on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Syracuse police chief, the driver pulled up to an intersection and began shooting.

A 19-year-old was also injured in the shooting. The condition of that person is unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation.

