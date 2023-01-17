Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Clearing Tuesday. More Rain Late Wednesday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rain has tapered to a few lingering brief, light showers in our far eastern counties.

The sky will partially clear Tuesday. Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon more rain is on the way.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with a rain and snow mix moving into the area Sunday evening. Current models have the precipitation changing over to all snow for Monday morning but with air temperatures warmer than freezing.

A very active weather pattern, typical of a La Niña winter in Cincinnati, will prevail through at least the end of the month. That means frequent rainy weather systems and at times the chance of snow. It also means temperatures close to normal without extended arctic air outbreaks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Bengals safety Vonn Bell delivered one of the game ball to Crowley's Irish Pub in Mt. Adams.
Third Bengals game ball surfaces at OTR bar in revival of 2022 tradition
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Here’s how much Sam Hubbard’s foundation has raised since Sunday night
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

Travel Impacts from next winter storm
Clearing Tuesday. More Rain Late Wednesday
More Rain Late WED and early THU
Monday-Tuesday Overnight Forecast
logo
Late day showers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Late day showers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Late day showers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day