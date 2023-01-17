Contests
Clearing Tuesday. More Rain Late Wednesday

First Alert Weather Days: Wednesday Evening and Thursday Morning
Monday-Tuesday Overnight Forecast
By Steve Horstmeyer
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures Monday in Cincinnati, through 9PM were 28° and 47°. Through 9pm 0.20″ of rain fell in Cincinnati.

A very active weather pattern, typical of a La Niña winter in Cincinnati, will prevail through at least the end of the month. That means frequent rainy weather systems and at times the chance of snow. It also means temperatures close to normal without extended arctic air outbreaks.

The rain will taper off overnight and end by 7am except for a few lingering brief, light showers in our far eastern counties.

The sky will partially clear Tuesday. Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon more rain is on the way.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with a rain and snow mix moving into the area Sunday evening. Current models have the precipitation changing over to all snow for Monday morning but with air temperatures warmer than freezing.

