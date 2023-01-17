Critical injuries in Price Hill shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Price Hill Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Harris Avenue.

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.

No suspect information at this time.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

