Critical injuries in Price Hill shooting, police say
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Price Hill Monday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Harris Avenue.
The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.
No suspect information at this time.
We will update this story as more information surfaces.
