Critical injuries in Price Hill shooting, police say

Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in Price Hill.
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in Price Hill.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Price Hill Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Harris Avenue.

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.

No suspect information at this time.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

