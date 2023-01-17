Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

DerMarr Johnson leaving Cincinnati Bearcats to coach with Bob Huggins in West Virginia

DerMarr Johnson
DerMarr Johnson(University of CIncinnati Bearcats)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati’s Bearcats director of player development is leaving to reunite with Bob Huggins and coach alongside him in West Virginia, WVUsports.com reports.

DerMarr Johnson is the new assistant men’s basketball coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, Huggins announced on the website on Monday.

“Obviously, DerMarr is a guy who I know very well,” Huggins told WVUsports.com.

“He has a great amount of experience from being the national player of the year in high school, to the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, to the NBA and to a 16-year professional basketball career. He’s extremely well-liked by former players, coaches and fans alike. He has a tremendous presence in the Washington, D.C. area, being one of the most-recognized athletes to come out of there in a long time. I’m thrilled that he’s joining our program and look forward to him getting on the court.”

Johnson called it a “bittersweet announcement” in a tweet Monday.

“UC is my school. Thank you to the fans for their support during my time here. You have been amazing to me. I will always be a Bearcat.”

A 6-foot-9 guard/forward, Johnson played one season (1999-2000) at Cincinnati for Huggins, averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds. He was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year and then went on to become a top-ten pick in the 2000 NBA Draft.

Johnson played seven NBA seasons and overseas in 10 countries.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to work with my coach, and I’m looking forward to getting to know and working with the players and staff,” Johnson told WVUsports.com. “I can’t wait to get started to help this basketball program.”

Huggins has been WVU’s head coach since 2007. He coached the Bearcats, for 16 years, from 1989-2005 before resigning in August 2005. He coached at Kansas State from 2006-2007.

Huggins was selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

He ranks second in total victories among active Division I head coaches and has the fourth-most wins in college basketball history among Division I head coaches.

In November 2017, Huggins signed an amended employment agreement, extending his employment with WVU until 2027, according to his page on the university’s sports website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Bengals safety Vonn Bell delivered one of the game ball to Crowley's Irish Pub in Mt. Adams.
Third Bengals game ball surfaces at OTR bar in revival of 2022 tradition
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Here’s how much Sam Hubbard’s foundation has raised since Sunday night
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Three former UC Bearcat football players named NFL All-Pros
A fan holding sign saying ‘please go to Texas’ was kicked out of Tuesday's UK game.
Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ escorted out of Rupp Arena
The Cincinnati USA Sports Commission says it is exploring plans for a new college football bowl...
Cincinnati may play host new college bowl game
Xavier leading 51-40 with under 15 minutes left to play in the Crosstown Shootout. Photo...
Xavier men’s basketball ranked No. 22 in AP Top 25