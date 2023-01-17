DerMarr Johnson leaving Cincinnati Bearcats to coach with Bob Huggins in West Virginia

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati’s Bearcats director of player development is leaving to reunite with Bob Huggins and coach alongside him in West Virginia, WVUsports.com reports.

DerMarr Johnson is the new assistant men’s basketball coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, Huggins announced on the website on Monday.

“Obviously, DerMarr is a guy who I know very well,” Huggins told WVUsports.com.

“He has a great amount of experience from being the national player of the year in high school, to the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, to the NBA and to a 16-year professional basketball career. He’s extremely well-liked by former players, coaches and fans alike. He has a tremendous presence in the Washington, D.C. area, being one of the most-recognized athletes to come out of there in a long time. I’m thrilled that he’s joining our program and look forward to him getting on the court.”

Johnson called it a “bittersweet announcement” in a tweet Monday.

“UC is my school. Thank you to the fans for their support during my time here. You have been amazing to me. I will always be a Bearcat.”

Soooooooo much support my phone hasn’t stopped yet. Love you guys. — slim (@DerMarrJohnson) January 17, 2023

A 6-foot-9 guard/forward, Johnson played one season (1999-2000) at Cincinnati for Huggins, averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds. He was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year and then went on to become a top-ten pick in the 2000 NBA Draft.

Johnson played seven NBA seasons and overseas in 10 countries.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to work with my coach, and I’m looking forward to getting to know and working with the players and staff,” Johnson told WVUsports.com. “I can’t wait to get started to help this basketball program.”

Huggins has been WVU’s head coach since 2007. He coached the Bearcats, for 16 years, from 1989-2005 before resigning in August 2005. He coached at Kansas State from 2006-2007.

Huggins was selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

He ranks second in total victories among active Division I head coaches and has the fourth-most wins in college basketball history among Division I head coaches.

In November 2017, Huggins signed an amended employment agreement, extending his employment with WVU until 2027, according to his page on the university’s sports website.

Congratulations to @DerMarrJohnson, who is headed to West Virginia after accepting his first assistant coaching role with the Mountaineers. 👏 pic.twitter.com/AlmY4aITsT — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) January 16, 2023

