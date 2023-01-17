Contests
Dogs found running loose on I-75 Southbound in Evendale

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Two dogs are safe after they were found running loose on I-75 Southbound in Evendale on Tuesday.

Evendale police arrived around 12:40 p.m. to block the interstate and keep the dogs safe.

An employee of Cincinnati Animal Care was on the way to work and helped catch one of the dogs, a spokesperson for the organization said.

Ray Anderson says the dog was not hurt and she is doing well.

Anderson says the dog did not have a microchip.

The other dog was picked up by Evendale police, Anderson said.

He says he expects that dog will be brought to Cincinnati Animal Care as well.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

