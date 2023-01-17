Dogs found running loose on I-75 Southbound in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Two dogs are safe after they were found running loose on I-75 Southbound in Evendale on Tuesday.

Evendale police arrived around 12:40 p.m. to block the interstate and keep the dogs safe.

An employee of Cincinnati Animal Care was on the way to work and helped catch one of the dogs, a spokesperson for the organization said.

Ray Anderson says the dog was not hurt and she is doing well.

Anderson says the dog did not have a microchip.

The other dog was picked up by Evendale police, Anderson said.

He says he expects that dog will be brought to Cincinnati Animal Care as well.

