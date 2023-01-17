Family searches in Butler County for Ohio woman missing for 3 weeks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several searches took place in the Tri-State last weekend for a woman missing out of Dayton, Ohio.

Cierra Chapman’s car was found in Middletown in early January.

Police joined volunteers and Chapman’s family in a search of the area surrounding Titus Avenue on Sunday, according to Middletown PD. They knocked on doors and passed out flyers hoping someone might give them information on the missing mother.

Chapman, 30, was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Her 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV was found with her purse and personal items inside on Jan. 6.

She is described as 5′05″ and 115 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

“This is not what Chapman would want for us,” said Latisha Lofton. “She wasn’t a Debbie Downer.”

Lofton and the rest of Chapman’s family describe her as fun-loving and a frequent prankster. They miss her energy and just want to know where she is.

“See would be considered the life of the party,” Toya Gilliard said. “When she’s around, there’s joy, there’s fun... and now there’s an empty space there.”

Gilliard said Sunday’s search was frightening. “You never knew what you were going to walk into.”

Dayton police describe Chapman’s disappearance as suspicious. Her family says she has no connections in Middletown.

“No family, no friends... no even reason to be in this location,” Gilliard said.

“To be here searching and seeking is a nightmare,” Lofton said. “A total and complete nightmare.”

If you have any information on Chapman’s disappearance, you’re urged to contact Dayton PD at 937.333.2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937.222.STOP.

You can also call an anonymous tip line: 888.222.6050.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.