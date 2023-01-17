Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Family searches in Butler County for Ohio woman missing for 3 weeks

Cierra Chapman’s car was mysteriously found in Middletown a week after she disappeared.
Cierra Chapman
Cierra Chapman(Dayton Police Department)
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several searches took place in the Tri-State last weekend for a woman missing out of Dayton, Ohio.

Cierra Chapman’s car was found in Middletown in early January.

Police joined volunteers and Chapman’s family in a search of the area surrounding Titus Avenue on Sunday, according to Middletown PD. They knocked on doors and passed out flyers hoping someone might give them information on the missing mother.

Chapman, 30, was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Her 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV was found with her purse and personal items inside on Jan. 6.

She is described as 5′05″ and 115 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

“This is not what Chapman would want for us,” said Latisha Lofton. “She wasn’t a Debbie Downer.”

Lofton and the rest of Chapman’s family describe her as fun-loving and a frequent prankster. They miss her energy and just want to know where she is.

“See would be considered the life of the party,” Toya Gilliard said. “When she’s around, there’s joy, there’s fun... and now there’s an empty space there.”

Gilliard said Sunday’s search was frightening. “You never knew what you were going to walk into.”

Dayton police describe Chapman’s disappearance as suspicious. Her family says she has no connections in Middletown.

“No family, no friends... no even reason to be in this location,” Gilliard said.

“To be here searching and seeking is a nightmare,” Lofton said. “A total and complete nightmare.”

If you have any information on Chapman’s disappearance, you’re urged to contact Dayton PD at 937.333.2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937.222.STOP.

You can also call an anonymous tip line: 888.222.6050.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $1,000 tip for restaurant worker at Holy Grail
Bengals safety Vonn Bell delivered one of the game ball to Crowley's Irish Pub in Mt. Adams.
Zac Taylor, Vonn Bell deliver game balls to Tri-State bars reviving 2022 tradition
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

A fire at a Gallatin County business on Sunday.
Blaze engulfs business, destroys building near Glencoe
Residents in the Clifton and Corryville communities share their mixed opinions on whether a dog...
Residents give opinions, concerns on possible dog park in Burnet Woods
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Here’s how much Sam Hubbard’s foundation has raised since Sunday night
March for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
March for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day