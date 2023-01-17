Contests
Federal government to end SNAP emergency benefits after February

The last emergency allotment will be paid in late February, according to the Ohio Department of...
The last emergency allotment will be paid in late February, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced last Tuesday that monthly emergency payments allotted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are coming to an end.

February will be the last month that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients receive extra allotments from the federal government, according to ODJFS.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act allowed states to request emergency allotments to help assist the food budget of SNAP households since March 2020. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 ended the program, ODJFS said.

“Recently passed federal legislation is bringing the temporary SNAP allotment to an end after February,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder. “We will be communicating to recipients, county agencies, and our partners such as foodbank, that normal SNAP payment will resume in March.”

This means that final emergency allotments will be paid in late February, and as of March, SNAP recipients will only receive one regular monthly payment.

Ohio recipients can manage benefits through the Ohio Benefits website or by contacting their county Department of Job and Family Services.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

