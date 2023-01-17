Contests
Free ice-skating Wednesday to celebrate Bengals’ playoff victory

Win Wednesday free skating is Jan 18 at UC Health Ice Rink on Fountain Square.
Win Wednesday free skating is Jan 18 at UC Health Ice Rink on Fountain Square.(Pepper Purpura)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The UC Health Ice rink at Fountain Square is free Wednesday in celebration of Sunday night’s playoff win.

This month’s Win Wednesday is Jan. 18 and Bengals fans are encouraged to don their orange and black.

Patrons can enjoy the two-sided rink which features ice skating and bumper cars.

3CDC suggests making reservations in advance at the Fountain Square website.

Parking is available at Fountain Square’s underground garage facility.

The event is free and open to all ages.

