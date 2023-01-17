Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
By Ken Brown
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home.

More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday.

“This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,” said Hamilton Vice Mayor Michael Ryan. “We’re saving history.

That history dates back to 1858 when the first structure went up for the Cincinnati, Hamilton and Dayton Railroad. These days, it’s all Hamilton’s after the city acquired the buildings to save them from demolition.

“This historical side of this is extremely vital for our city and very close to the heart for a lot of folks here,” said Ryan. “This depot brought people and ideas into our city.”

While the train depot has been boarded up for years, there are still people who hold the buildings close to their hearts.

Robert Federle is one of those people.

“I had friends that worked there,” explains Federle. “They were telegraph operators for B&O back in the 70′s. I’d get off work here at Hamilton Tool Company and I’d go there and hang out with them at night. They worked third shift. Third shift that’s 11-7.”

While the move brought back memories for some, others were making memories as families brought their children out to watch an entire building roll down the boulevard.

“It’s very exciting,” says Federle. “I was dreading the day it would be torn down because I have so many memories there. I’m just glad the building is saved and I hope they can get it repurposed for something.”

Those plans are still being formulated, but the idea is to fix up the old buildings and rent out space inside the old train depot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Hubbard’s foundation sets new goal, triples haul since The Fumble in the Jungle
Bengals safety Vonn Bell delivered one of the game ball to Crowley's Irish Pub in Mt. Adams.
Third Bengals game ball surfaces at OTR bar in revival of 2022 tradition
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

Two dogs were running loose on I-75 southbound in Evendale on Tuesday. Evendale police and an...
Dogs found running loose on I-75 Southbound in Evendale
Miami Township police are searching for Lamont Cottingham, 50, after they say he was caught...
Miami Township police search for man accused of peeping in woman’s stall
Allan George, a Bengals rookie cornerback, visits St. Therese in Northern Kentucky.
Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school
Dog loose on I-75 Southbound in Evendale
Dog loose on I-75 Southbound in Evendale