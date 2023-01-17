Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home.

More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday.

“This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,” said Hamilton Vice Mayor Michael Ryan. “We’re saving history.

That history dates back to 1858 when the first structure went up for the Cincinnati, Hamilton and Dayton Railroad. These days, it’s all Hamilton’s after the city acquired the buildings to save them from demolition.

“This historical side of this is extremely vital for our city and very close to the heart for a lot of folks here,” said Ryan. “This depot brought people and ideas into our city.”

While the train depot has been boarded up for years, there are still people who hold the buildings close to their hearts.

Robert Federle is one of those people.

“I had friends that worked there,” explains Federle. “They were telegraph operators for B&O back in the 70′s. I’d get off work here at Hamilton Tool Company and I’d go there and hang out with them at night. They worked third shift. Third shift that’s 11-7.”

While the move brought back memories for some, others were making memories as families brought their children out to watch an entire building roll down the boulevard.

“It’s very exciting,” says Federle. “I was dreading the day it would be torn down because I have so many memories there. I’m just glad the building is saved and I hope they can get it repurposed for something.”

Those plans are still being formulated, but the idea is to fix up the old buildings and rent out space inside the old train depot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.