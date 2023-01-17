Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Experts: Housing market still tough for first-time buyers

Current homes are around 5.7 time the income of the typical first time buyer
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A recent report from NerdWallet, found homes are still listed about 5.7 times the income of first-time home buyers, which according to experts, makes it difficult for new owners to make their first purchase in the market.

Elizabeth Renter from NerdWallet said buyers should typically look for homes that are three times their yearly income.

Renter said the fact that inflation continues to impact household budgets, plus her prediction that interest rates will remain high, means a lot of first timers may need to wait to buy.

While waiting for the market to be more buyer friendly, Renter suggested two things first time buyers can do:

Continue to save for a bigger down payment: The more you put down, the smaller your mortgage and monthly payment will be.

Work to raise your credit score: The best rates are given to the buyers with the highest scores so even if your score is good, it could always be higher.

Renter said these two things can put in the best position to qualify for a mortgage.

She said if you do see prices come down, be patient and research the specifics of your housing market and talk to local realtors and mortgage specialists.

Finally, Renter advised using an online mortgage calculator to plug in different interest rates in order to see how it affects monthly payments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Hubbard’s foundation sets new goal, triples haul since The Fumble in the Jungle
Bengals safety Vonn Bell delivered one of the game ball to Crowley's Irish Pub in Mt. Adams.
Third Bengals game ball surfaces at OTR bar in revival of 2022 tradition
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats
Man accused of attacking officers, damaging cruiser facing charges
Man accused of attacking officers, damaging cruiser facing charges
Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Investigators: Darius Miles provided gun in fatal shooting