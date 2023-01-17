Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington

WKYT News at Noon
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reality tv star Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Lexington.

Court documents show Julie Chrisley was originally assigned to a federal prison in Florida. She was reassigned to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, with a deadline to report at noon Tuesday.

Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were both found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Julie was sentenced to seven years.

Todd was sentenced to twelve years in prison. He will serve his sentence in Pensacola, Florida.

Records show the Chrisleys were once in talks to move the show to Kentucky. The deal did not go through.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Hubbard’s foundation sets new goal, triples haul since The Fumble in the Jungle
Bengals safety Vonn Bell delivered one of the game ball to Crowley's Irish Pub in Mt. Adams.
Third Bengals game ball surfaces at OTR bar in revival of 2022 tradition
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

The shipment was moving from Mexico to Cleveland, Texas, which is just outside of Houston, CBP...
Nearly $1M worth of meth hidden in paint found by Cincinnati border protection
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play Sunday at 3 p.m. woth the winner moving one step...
Several ‘great deals’ on tickets for Bengals-Bills game available online
NFL
Bengals could be down 3 offensive linemen in Buffalo
The rain is expected to start Wednesday and continue through Thursday.
Strong storms, winds expected Wednesday & Thursday