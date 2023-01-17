Audio of Sam Hubbard’s iconic 98-yard TD released

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first audio from Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard touchdown on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens is everything you were hoping it would be.

Hubbard was mic’d up for the Bengals playoff game and his reaction to game-changing play is priceless.

The moment was set up perfectly for the Bengals’ defensive end.

With the Ravens threatening to take command of the game, putting the Bengals on the ropes, a nervousness fell over Cincinnati.

As Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley jumped and stretched the ball toward the goal line, it was popped free and out of the pile came “the Cincinnati kid.”

Hubbard ran 98 yards down the field, reaching 17.43 mph on his way to the endzone, according to Next Gen Stats.

“That was awesome for the hometown kid to finish that way,” head coach Zac Taylor said postgame.

It was the longest go-ahead TD in the 4th quarter in NFL postseason history, according to NFL Research. It was also the longest fumble return TD in NFL postseason history.

