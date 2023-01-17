Miami Township police search for man accused of peeping in woman’s stall

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a Price Hill man accused of spying on a woman using the bathroom on Sunday at a Miami Township restaurant.

Lamont Cottingham, 50, was caught allegedly peeping on a woman in the restroom at the IHop on Romar Drive, Miami Township police said.

Once the woman realized she was being watched, Cottingham ran out of the restaurant and drove away.

“The Miami Township Police Department received a report of a male who was spying on women in the women’s restroom,” Lt. Robert Hirsch said. “That victim reported that a male was peering over one of the restroom stalls.”

Police watched surveillance video from the restaurant and say Cottingham walked into the women’s bathroom two minutes before the victim entered.

“There was nobody else inside the restroom before the victim saw what he was doing and confronted him,” Hirsch said. “He immediately ran out of the restaurant and fled the area.”

Police say they have not been able to find Cottingham and are now asking for help.

“[T]his is a very disturbing crime, and we want to get Lamont off the streets,” Hirsch explained. “We are encouraging the public to help us. We do not currently know his location, and if anyone does know the location of Lamont Cottingham, we ask you to please call Crime Stoppers at 352-3040.”

Miami Township police say Cottingham is around 6 feet tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently being charged with one count of misdemeanor voyeurism, which could land him in jail for 60 days.

