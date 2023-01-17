Nearly $1M worth of meth hidden in paint found by Cincinnati border protection

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly $1 million worth of meth was found hidden in paint by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati.

The discovery was made on Jan. 6 by a narcotic detector dog named Betty, according to CBP officials.

Betty alerted officers to a shipment of acrylic waterproof paint inside five-gallon buckets.

CBP officers say they found a white crystalized substance on the lids with an unusual consistency, which indicated drugs could be mixed in with the paint.

Officers tested the material and say they found 140 pounds of liquid methamphetamine inside the paint.

The street value of the meth is around $955,000, according to CBP officials.

The shipment was moving from Mexico to Cleveland, Texas, which is just outside of Houston, officers say.

Cincinnati’s port director says smugglers often hide drugs in many different ways, and this is a perfect example.

No word on if anyone is facing charges in connection to this case.

