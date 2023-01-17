Worker rescued at construction site collapse in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A worker trapped in the collapse of an apartment complex under construction in West Chester has been freed.

The worker has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Township Spokesperson Barb Wilson.

Wilson says one exterior framed wall of the three-story building collapsed.

It’s been under construction for about 10 months, she said.

