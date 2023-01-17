Worker rescued at construction site collapse in West Chester
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A worker trapped in the collapse of an apartment complex under construction in West Chester has been freed.
The worker has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Township Spokesperson Barb Wilson.
Wilson says one exterior framed wall of the three-story building collapsed.
It’s been under construction for about 10 months, she said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.