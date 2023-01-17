Contests
Worker rescued at construction site collapse in West Chester

A construction worker was rescued from the collapse of an apartment building under construction...
A construction worker was rescued from the collapse of an apartment building under construction in West Chester.(West Chester Township)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A worker trapped in the collapse of an apartment complex under construction in West Chester has been freed.

The worker has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Township Spokesperson Barb Wilson.

Wilson says one exterior framed wall of the three-story building collapsed.

It’s been under construction for about 10 months, she said.

