Several ‘great deals’ on tickets for Bengals-Bills game available online

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play Sunday at 3 p.m. woth the winner moving one step...
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play Sunday at 3 p.m. woth the winner moving one step closer to Super Bowl LVII.(NFL)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans considering making the 400-plus mile trip to Orchard Park, New York, for Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game can score some good prices on tickets.

SeatGeek has the lowest per-ticket prices currently on the secondary market.

The lowest price, as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, is $157/ticket on SeatGeek. The ticket website has that ticket listing marked as a “great deal” and the section for that listing, 307, is on the Bengals’ side of the field.

For $7 more, fans can get an “amazing deal” at $164/ticket for section 330. Those seats are behind the Bills’ sideline, though.

Stubhub’s per-ticket prices for the Bengals-Bills game are slightly more expensive than what you can find on SeatGeek.

The lowest-priced tickets on Stubhub are marked at $182 and $183. Those two listings are for sections that sit on the Bengals’ side of the sideline.

The most expensive ticket listings are on Ticketmaster, the official ticket partner of the NFL.

Ticketmaster’s cheapest ticket is listed at $232.

While prices might be more on Ticketmaster, tickets sold through them are verified by the NFL since they are the league’s official partner.

Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Bills kicks off at 3 p.m.

Fans who are staying in the Tri-State, don’t miss FOX19 NOW’s Bengals special at 6 p.m. Friday. FOX19 NOW will also have specials on gameday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

