Strong storms, winds expected Wednesday & Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Strong thunderstorms and winds are expected Wednesday through Thursday, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team forecasts.

With the potential for damaging weather, Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days.

Rain, possibly heavy at times, and a few strong thunderstorms are expected to arrive late Wednesday, the weather team says. There is also a chance of localized flooding.

The rain is expected to end during the morning commute on Thursday.

A few hours later more rain is forecasted to move through during the afternoon hours and into Thursday evening.

During the afternoon and evening, winds are expected to pick up with gusts as high as 45mph, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team. These wind gusts could cause power outages and damage trees.

