Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Update: Man dies after West Price Hill shooting

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a now-fatal shooting on Harris Avenue in West...
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a now-fatal shooting on Harris Avenue in West Price Hill.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 24-year-old man is dead after he was shot in West Price Hill late Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

Anthony Howard Jr. was found shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 900 block of Harris Avenue around 8:30 p.m., police say.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries overnight, they confirm Tuesday.

No arrests have been made and police have not released suspect information as they continue to investigate.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Here’s how much Sam Hubbard’s foundation has raised since Sunday night
Bengals safety Vonn Bell delivered one of the game ball to Crowley's Irish Pub in Mt. Adams.
Third Bengals game ball surfaces at OTR bar in revival of 2022 tradition
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

Tiffany Carr
Woman charged with murder after beating man with his own cane returns to court
DerMarr Johnson
DerMarr Johnson leaving Cincinnati Bearcats to coach with Bob Huggins in West Virginia
19-year-old allegedly grabbed, harassed at West Wide laser tag
Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Andrew Whitworth’s family to Joe Burrow: ‘Go win the Super Bowl!’