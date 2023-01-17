Update: Man dies after West Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 24-year-old man is dead after he was shot in West Price Hill late Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

Anthony Howard Jr. was found shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 900 block of Harris Avenue around 8:30 p.m., police say.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries overnight, they confirm Tuesday.

No arrests have been made and police have not released suspect information as they continue to investigate.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.