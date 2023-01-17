Victim critically hurt in West Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting that sent the victim to the hospital in critical condition Monday night.

It was reported in the 900 block of Harris Avenue of West Price Hill around 9 p.m.

No arrests were made, and police have not released any suspect information or said what led up to the violence.

