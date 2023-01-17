Contests
Victim critically hurt in West Price Hill shooting

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting on Harris Avenue in West Price Hill...
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting on Harris Avenue in West Price Hill Monday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting that sent the victim to the hospital in critical condition Monday night.

It was reported in the 900 block of Harris Avenue of West Price Hill around 9 p.m.

No arrests were made, and police have not released any suspect information or said what led up to the violence.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story as more details are released.

