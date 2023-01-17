Contests
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure

The president is reportedly personally frustrated by how the classified documents saga has unfolded. (CNN, POOL, WPVI, NBC 'MEET THE PRESS, ABC 'THIS WEEK')
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House brushed aside criticism Tuesday of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden’s home and former office, saying it may withhold information to protect the Justice Department’s investigation.

Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office, told reporters that the White House was releasing information as it deemed it “appropriate.” Responding to criticism of the piecemeal disclosures, Sams said the White House was trying to be mindful of the “risk” in sharing information “that’s not complete.”

“We’re endeavoring to be as transparent and informative to you all in the media, to the public as we can consistent with respecting the integrity of an ongoing Justice Department investigation,” he said.

The discovery of the documents in Biden’s possession complicates a federal probe into former President Donald Trump, who the Justice Department says took hundreds of records marked classified with him upon leaving the White House in early 2021 and resisted months of requests to return them to the government.

While the two cases are different — Biden for example, willingly turned over the documents once found — it still has become a political headache for a president who promised a clean break from the operations of the Trump administration.

Republicans want information about the classified documents found. (Source: CNN/POOL/WPVI/WJZ/GETTY IMAGES/AP IMAGES/CBS FACE THE NATION/DOJ)

On Saturday, the White House disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four separate occasions — on Nov. 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, on Dec. 20 in the garage of the president’s Wilmington, Delaware home, and on Nov. 11 and 12 in the president’s home library.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, a former Maryland U.S. attorney, to serve as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents.

Among the questions still unanswered by the White House or Biden’s private attorneys: Exactly how many documents were found; whether there may be other documents out there, what was contained in them and why the public wasn’t notified until months after they were discovered.

Sams referred those questions to the Justice Department, insisting that neither the White House nor Biden’s personal attorneys are aware of the contents.

Details are emerging on the documents that were found in Biden's home and office. (CNN: POOL, YOUTUBE|PENN BIDEN CENTER, DC BUILDING PERMITS RECORDS, WPVI, TWIT

