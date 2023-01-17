Contests
Woman charged with murder after beating man with his own cane returns to court

Tiffany Carr
Tiffany Carr(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman accused of murdering a man by beating him with his own cane returns to court Tuesday.

Tiffany Carr, 29, is set to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz.

Carr has the option to plead out or request a trial date.

Woman charged with murder after beating man with his own cane

This is the seventh time this proceeding has been scheduled since June, court records show. All six previous ones were delayed at Carr’s request, mostly because she chose to “waive time.”

Carr has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and a second one for aggravated robbery.

She was indicted in April.

The initial incident occurred at or near an apartment on Chapel Street in Walnut Hills just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2021 prosecutors wrote in court records.

They allege Carr “struck James Thompson with a metal walking cane, causing his death. She also tried to take his money when she was beating him with his cane,” according to a court filing called “Bill of Particulars.”

Thompson died as a result of the strain put on his heart from the attack, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Thompson suffered from cardiovascular disease, Amy Clausing told FOX19 NOW last year.

He “would not have died if it weren’t for the defendant’s actions,” she said at the time.

Carr is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

