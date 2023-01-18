Contests
1 dead in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says

Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Tuesday night from a shooting in Batavia Township.

It happened on Magnolia Drive, which is located off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125.

Reports of the shooting surfaced around 6:55 p.m.

A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office detective tells us a car was involved but has not clarified how.

Authorities are searching for that car.

They have not released a description of the car or suspect information.

The roads surrounding Magnolia Drive are currently blocked off.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

