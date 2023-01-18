Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family’s garage, police say

An Ohio father is grateful after his 1-year-old daughter who was kidnapped in a stolen vehicle was recovered.
By WBNS staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) – A 1-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio, is back home and safe after being kidnapped inside a vehicle stolen right out of the family’s garage.

The father of the girl didn’t want his name or face to be used for fear of something bad to happen again. He said he was at work at the time of the kidnapping.

“It was mind boggling as I couldn’t control myself,” he said. “I was just thinking, ‘They’re gonna kill my baby.’”

The man’s wife had just placed their 1-year-old daughter in their running vehicle, which was parked in the garage with the door up.

She turned back to the house to get her 4-year-old son and put him in the car. She said when she came out, a man had run into the garage from the street.

The garage’s security camera caught the moment the man got out of his own vehicle, ran up to the driveway and into the garage.

Seconds later, he is seen backing up and driving the car away with the 1-year-old girl in the backseat.

Another camera showed the child’s mother running after them out of the front door.

“I want him to know they need to stop doing this, this is not right,” the father said.

Police said the car and child were found 20 minutes later a short drive away.

“I was very, very, very, very happy,” the man said. “I couldn’t work. I had to stop working and come straight home.”

The father said his 1-year-old daughter is now back home and doing well.

“Yes, I am very lucky,” he said. “All the sacrifice we did today paid off, all the sacrifice, all the people we help, it paid off today. Because without God this wouldn’t be possible today.”

Police said the suspect is a teenager and that he left the scene in a gray Honda Accord.

Copyright 2023 WBNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Sam Hubbard mic’d up during 98-yard TD: ‘Can’t catch me!’
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Hubbard’s foundation sets new goal, triples haul since The Fumble in the Jungle
Allan George, a Bengals rookie cornerback, visits St. Therese in Northern Kentucky.
Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school

Latest News

The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, is facing 11 charges, according to Kentucky State Police.
Cincinnati man arrested after multi-county chase in Kentucky
FILE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani...
8-month-old girl in Missouri found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.
Netflix hiring private jet flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000
Stacie Denton, 40, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and elderly adult abuse.
Police: Woman accused of attacking 97-year-old grandmother in her sleep for ‘starting trouble’