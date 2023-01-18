City sues owner of hundreds of properties in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati has filed suit against a real estate company the city says has “an extensive history of building, health, and safety code violations.”

The complaint against VineBrook and its Cincinnati affiliates alleges the company breached the terms of a 2021 settlement which in part said the company agreed to fix problems at its properties and cease certain eviction practices, according to a news release from the city.

The lawsuit also alleges claims of “public nuisance, civil conspiracy, and intentional, repeated violations of both the Ohio Landlord Tenant Act and Cincinnati Municipal code” the release read.

“This Administration is committed to holding problem property owners accountable. VineBrook has had the opportunity to address ongoing issues, but instead continues to fall short,” City Manager Sheryl Long said. “The City refuses to accept these unfair practices and will stand alongside our citizens demanding change.”

VineBrook owns about 950 properties in the city including more than 5% of all housing stock in some communities, according to the city.

The city recently filed a $1 million lawsuit against RRE Williamsburg Holdings LLC after dozens of residents were displaced from their apartments and stuck in “unlivable conditions” Mayor Aftab Pureval said.

