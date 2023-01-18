Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Fed’s Powell tests positive for COVID, has ‘mild’ symptoms

FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference.
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the Federal Reserve announced.

Powell is “up to date” with all COVID vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Fed’s next interest rate-setting meeting is Jan. 31-Feb. 1, a timetable that could allow Powell to recover in time to participate in person. An alternative plan would be to return to a virtual meeting, which the Fed held for months during the height of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Hubbard’s foundation sets new goal, triples haul since The Fumble in the Jungle
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Sam Hubbard mic’d up during 98-yard TD: ‘Can’t catch me!’
Bourbon Haus 1841 announced its closure earlier this month via Facebook.
‘Malicious’ actions prompt closure of beloved NKY bar, owner says

Latest News

Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
No jail time for Cincinnati police officer who pleads guilty to mishanding sex assault cases
New evidence suggests that getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects.
Getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects, study says
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
New evidence suggests that getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects.
Getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects, study says