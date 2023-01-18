Contests
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain Wednesday night and strong storms possible Thursday afternoon

Disruptive weather will be on and off over the next two days
We are tracking disruptive weather from this evening through late Thursday night in the tri-state.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS from Wednesday late afternoon through late Thursday and early Friday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will be in the tri-state on Wednesday afternoon with temperatures slowly rising into the mid-to-upper 40s. Light rain showers begin between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. from the southwest and progress to the east-northeast in the evening hours.

Widespread rain - some of which will be moderate to heavy - will arrive after 9 p.m. and continue through early Thursday morning. Embedded thunderstorms will also be possible, but the severe threat is low for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rain showers end on Thursday morning as skies clear out. Sunshine is expected for Thursday midday and early afternoon, which isn’t ideal as this will re-energize the atmosphere as widely scattered showers and thunderstorms develop between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Some of these storms will be marginally strong with the main threat of strong winds. In addition, some hail is possible along with an isolated threat of a tornado.

Wind gusts, even outside of storms, could exceed 40mph Thursday afternoon into Friday morning bringing the threat of tree damage in the region.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies, but Sunday could bring some accumulating snow during morning changing over to rain during the day. We’re keeping a close eye on Sunday as it could be disruptive in the tri-state.

Early next week will be cloudy and dry with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s, though we are monitoring another system that may bring rain and snow for the middle and latter half of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

