First Alert Weather Days: Wednesday Evening through Friday Morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: WED EVENING THROUGH FRI MORNING

This evening and overnight, as the center of the storm moves into the area, rain will be heavy at times. There will be enough instability for a few thunderstorms to develop. Do not be surprised if you are awakened by a window-rattling clap of thunder, or two, in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Rain will end during morning, but during the blustery afternoon Thursday a few more showers will develop. They will be light and brief. Wind gusts could exceed 40mph Thursday afternoon into Friday morning bringing tree damage and power outages to the Tristate.

Friday and Saturday will be dry, but Sunday could bring some accumulating snow during morning.

