First Alert Weather: Strong storms, winds Wednesday-Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Strong thunderstorms and winds are expected Wednesday through Thursday, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

With the potential for damaging weather, Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days.

Rain, possibly heavy at times, and a few strong thunderstorms are expected to arrive late Wednesday, the weather team says.

There is also a chance of localized flooding.

Overnight = Heavy Rain

Thursday afternoon through early evening = Strong to Severe Storms Possible + Windy

Friday morning = Some Mixing possible. Colder.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/0bMEyx82fw — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) January 18, 2023

The rain is expected to end during the morning commute on Thursday.

A few hours later, more rain is in the forecast for the afternoon hours and Thursday evening.

During the afternoon and evening, winds are expected to pick up with gusts exceeding 40mph, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

These wind gusts could cause power outages and damage trees.

