Lakota superintendent to step down from position after months of controversy
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Matt Miller is stepping down as the superintendent of Lakota Local Schools, one of the largest school systems in Ohio, according to a statement to parents.
Miller said his decision came after “much consideration.”
His formal resignation is expected to be made sometime Wednesday, but Miller has already informed the Lakota Local Schools Board of Education of his decision.
Miller said in the statement to parents that his time as superintendent will conclude by the end of January.
The school board is scheduled to meet on Jan. 23, which is likely when they will talk about a successor.
It did not take long for Miller to find a new position.
A press release from Butler County Educational Service announced on Wednesday that Miller is going to be their coordinator of innovative education.
Miller has served as Lakota Local Schools superintendent since 2017.
The recent months for Miller have been mired in controversy
Resident Vanessa Wells, who lost a school board race last year, first filed complaints about Miller with the district and the sheriff’s office in August.
The sheriff’s complaint contains second-hand claims against Miller that Wells alleges to have heard from his ex-wife.
Miller said in September he has been the target of character assassination over the last couple of years “professionally, politically (and) personally,” according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
An investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office ensued and ultimately found no probable cause that Miller committed any crimes, the Enquirer reported.
The Lakota Local Schools Board of Education then hired a third party to investigate Miller.
That investigation found no evidence he violated the law, district policy, or his contract.
In mid-November, school board president Lynda O’Connor announced Miller had passed a psychological examination and was deemed fit to continue leading the district, the Enquirer reports.
It was the politics that drove Miller to this decision, says Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell, who added his resignation is “a huge loss for Lakota.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.