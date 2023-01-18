Lakota superintendent to step down from position after months of controversy

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Matt Miller is stepping down as the superintendent of Lakota Local Schools, one of the largest school systems in Ohio, according to a statement to parents.

Miller said his decision came after “much consideration.”

His formal resignation is expected to be made sometime Wednesday, but Miller has already informed the Lakota Local Schools Board of Education of his decision.

Miller said in the statement to parents that his time as superintendent will conclude by the end of January.

The school board is scheduled to meet on Jan. 23, which is likely when they will talk about a successor.

After much consideration, I will be tendering my resignation to the Lakota Board of Education. This has been a very difficult decision for me, but I am looking forward to a new, and very unique, opportunity that has been offered to me. In order to move forward with this new position, I will be leaving Lakota at the end of this month.

It did not take long for Miller to find a new position.

A press release from Butler County Educational Service announced on Wednesday that Miller is going to be their coordinator of innovative education.

Miller has served as Lakota Local Schools superintendent since 2017.

The Board thanks Mr. Miller for his six years of service and the innovation he’s brought to the district during his tenure.

The recent months for Miller have been mired in controversy

Resident Vanessa Wells, who lost a school board race last year, first filed complaints about Miller with the district and the sheriff’s office in August.

The sheriff’s complaint contains second-hand claims against Miller that Wells alleges to have heard from his ex-wife.

Miller said in September he has been the target of character assassination over the last couple of years “professionally, politically (and) personally,” according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

An investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office ensued and ultimately found no probable cause that Miller committed any crimes, the Enquirer reported.

The Lakota Local Schools Board of Education then hired a third party to investigate Miller.

That investigation found no evidence he violated the law, district policy, or his contract.

In mid-November, school board president Lynda O’Connor announced Miller had passed a psychological examination and was deemed fit to continue leading the district, the Enquirer reports.

It was the politics that drove Miller to this decision, says Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell, who added his resignation is “a huge loss for Lakota.”

I am disappointed. Matt was one of the most decorated superintendents in the state. He received a national award for the Superintendent of the Year in 2022. He was one of the National School Board Association’s top 20 educators to watch in the nation. There is no room in schools for politics. I am convinced politics ran one of the best superintendents in the state out of his position and it is our children that will suffer. Lakota is better because of Matt Miller. I am confident, however, that our school board will find a replacement to carry on Lakota’s high standards.

