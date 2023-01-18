Contests
Man arrested in woman’s deadly shooting inside Clermont County subdivision

A 39-year-old woman is dead in a shooting that stemmed from a drug deal and money dispute in...
A 39-year-old woman is dead in a shooting that stemmed from a drug deal and money dispute in Clermont County Tuesday night, sheriff's officials say.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is behind bars charged in the shooting death of a woman inside a car late Tuesday.

Ryan Vest, 30, faces one count each of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and evidence tampering, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested him during a traffic stop on OH-32 in Union Township on Wednesday.

Ryan Vest
Ryan Vest(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle involved in the shooting has not been recovered.

Anyone who sees it is urged to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513.732.7510 or Sgt. Nick Crouch at 513.781.2256.

The car believed to have been used in a deadly shooting in Clermont County.
The car believed to have been used in a deadly shooting in Clermont County.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

Earlier Wednesday, the sheriff’s office identified the woman shot to death as 39-year-old Casey Hamblin Moss.

“The investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence. This incident stemmed from a drug transaction, a dispute over money, which led to a chase and inevitably the shooting incident....” Chief Deputy Chris Stratton wrote in a news release.

“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and details will be released as they develop.”

Moss was found after lying in the driveway of a home in the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive off Amelia-Olive Branch Road around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies and other first responders went to the home after her boyfriend’s mother called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moss was pronounced dead at the scene before an EMS crew had time to respond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moss and her boyfriend were in a car together on Golden Meadow Court near the intersection with Bach Grove Court, less than a mile away from Magnolia Drive, sheriff’s officials say.

Her boyfriend told detectives that, at some point, she was shot by a passenger in another car driving on Golden Meadow Court, according to the sheriff’s office.

The couple allegedly drove from the shooting scene to the home on Magnolia Drive, which belongs to the boyfriend’s mother, sheriff’s officials say.

Vest is currently being held at the Clermont County Jail without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 19.

