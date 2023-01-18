Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported at 9:44 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway that connects Interstate 75 west to the city of Hamilton.

A passing motorist told 911 dispatchers the man was outside his vehicle when he was struck by another car, a dispatch supervisor tells FOX19 NOW.

The man was taken by ambulance to West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said.

His name was not immediately released overnight while authorities notified his next of kin.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and talked with investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

The eastbound side of the highway was shut down until just before midnight so deputies could investigate.

All lanes are now open.

The incident remains under investigation.

Dispatchers say they are not sure why the man who was struck was outside his vehicle.

It’s also not clear if any charges will be filed.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

