No jail time for Cincinnati police officer who pleads guilty to mishanding sex assault cases

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The career of a veteran Cincinnati police officer ended in disgrace with five criminal convictions Wednesday.

Officer Christopher Schroder, 53, pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor charges of dereliction of duty.

He apologized and said it was not intentional.

He signed a waiver of the indictment last week and agreed to plead guilty to these charges for mishandling sexual assault cases over a 14-year period, from 2007 to 2021, court records show.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch told Schroder he violated the public trust and victimized the victims he was supposed to help twice.

Christopher Schroder sentence: 5 years probation. No jail time @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/h4CJd0qbqZ — Chris Riva (@Fox19Riva) January 18, 2023

The judge said could only give him 90 days in jail for each charge but she didn’t think that was the best way to punish him.

The judge said she would impose a worse sentence: Probation for five years and reserve the right to put Schroder in jail for 450 days if he violates any terms of the probation.

She also fined Schroder more than $3,000, and ordered 500 hours of community service and mental health evaluations.

As part of his plea deal with prosecutors, Schroder, 52, resigned before court began and will forfeit his Ohio Police Officer Training Academy certification this week.

Officer Christopher Schroder just came into the courtroom and sat down at the defense table next to his attorney, Mike Allen@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DQR8eg0Kle — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) January 18, 2023

Christopher Schroder has arrived to Judge Branches courtroom. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/rk7rd8zWOV — Chris Riva (@Fox19Riva) January 18, 2023

Schroder has been on desk duty for more than a year, since July 2021.

An interdepartmental audit uncovered problems with his cases after a change in leadership at he Cincinnati Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section, which oversees specialized sections like Personal Crimes and the Homicide Unit.

Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says

Police officials asked prosecutors to review the cases and determine if criminal charges were warranted.

On Friday, Hamilton County Interim Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced two special investigators who spent the past year reviewing 865 sexual assault cases found “significant deficiencies” in 47, all between 2007 and 2021.

Those years make up Schroder’s entire tenure working as an investigator in the Cincinnati Police Department’s Personal Crimes Unit, which handles reports of sexual abuse crimes against children and missing persons.

These issues included: reports of underage pregnancies with little-to-no investigations, delays in rape kit submissions, inadequate investigations relating to vulnerable victims (those with mental health issues or young children), cases with no investigation, failures to submit DNA swabs, and incorrect entries relating to DNA findings, according to Hamilton County prosecutors.

Court records filed last week say Schroder “negligently failed to perform a lawful duty in a criminal case or proceeding, thereby violating Dereliction of Duty” five times from, through, on, or about:

Jan. 1, 2007-Dec 31, 2009

Jan. 1, 2011-Dec. 31, 2015

Jan. 1, 2016-Dec. 31, 2016

Jan. 1, 2017-Dec. 31, 2018

Jan. 1, 2019-Aug. 1, 2021

The five counts of dereliction of duty are the maximum sentence that can be applied in this case, according to prosecutors.

They said they determined an undisclosed number of Schroder’s cases could benefit from an additional investigation and referred those back to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The changes immediately implemented at CPD’s Personal Crimes Unit are:

A team of investigators instead of just one officer will be assigned to each case: a lead investigator and two more investigators for an added layer of oversight

Checklists will be used to ensure every step of investigations is being followed, allowing supervisors to easily track case progress at any point in the investigation

Quarterly audits on all active cases

Monthly updates of all cases to the police chief (or designee)

Dual-supervisor review of cases

Implementation of a Personal Crimes training program

Implementation of a rape kit tracking process

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said in a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“What this audit revealed was disheartening, troubling and quite frankly frustrating for our entire department. An officer who took an honorable oath neglected to do his job, and in turn he failed dozens of victims who were relying on him to bring perpetrators to justice.

“My predecessor, now retired Chief Eliot Isaac, viewed Schroder’s actions as so egregious that the department sought criminal prosecution against him. In agreement with retired Chief Isaac, I have been fully supportive of this on-going investigation.

“Schroder’s blatant neglect to do his job sparked a transformation of processes and procedures at CIS to ensure the public that CPD is fully committed to working towards rectifying the appalling actions of one. By CIS swiftly implementing new protocols and procedures after this upsetting revelation, the public can be confident that this cannot and will not happen again.

“Public trust and department transparency are two pillars that support a strong police-community relationship. I understand that hearing news like this hinders the public’s ability to fully trust that our officers are committed to their duties and to the 52 communities we serve. As your Police Chief, I want you to understand this is one officer in a department of close to 1,000 great officers.

“Under my leadership, CPD is devoted to making sure all our trainings and procedures not only benefit every citizen of our city but empower our officers to be able to provide you with top-tier police services that our officers took an honorable oath to full.”

Schroder’s attorney Mike Allen defended the officer Friday.

“He is a good cop who made some mistakes,” Allen said, declining further comment until the case is resolved.

After Schroder pleads guilty Wednesday, he will be put on Hamilton County’s " Brady List.”

A more than 50-year-old Supreme Court ruling requires prosecutors to seek and disclose evidence to defense attorneys and the accused that is material to his or her guilt or punishment. This includes evidence about their untruthfulness; certain prior criminal convictions and evidence of bias; excessive use of force.

Allen told us back in 2021 that Officer Schroder “was having some problems, family problems at the time. A family member, a close family member died. And he got into a situation where he let some things go. I’m not offering that nor is he as an excuse, or justification, but as an explanation.”

Allen also insisted at the time he had a plea deal already arranged with prosecutors and said there were only problems with three of the officer’s cases: “This is not the crime of the century,” he told FOX19 NOW on Oct. 13, 2021.

Deters denied a plea deal was ever reached. He told FOX19 NOW he determined a full, independent review of all of Schroder’s investigations was needed to determine the full scope of the problem and to ensure any victim who reported a crime received the investigation they deserved.

With the help of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Gov. Mike DeWine, Deters appointed two special investigators, Anne Flanagan and Jane Noel, to review the entirety of Schroder’s case files, dating back to 2007.

Before Officer Schroder joined CPD more than two decades ago, he worked as a patrolman/police officer at three police departments in southeastern Indiana: Greendale, Aurora and West Harrison, his personnel file shows. He has been a law enforcement officer overall since 1995.

He graduated from Lawrenceburg High School in 1988 and attended Eastern Kentucky University from 1989 to 1993. His major in college was police administration, his personnel file shows.

He attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and was a member of CPD’s 87th recruit class in 1999.

Schroder’s job reviews at CPD before he was put on desk duty are mostly positive, but one supervisor did note he received an “ESL,” or verbal counseling, in 2016, “for neglecting to pick up rape kits in a timely manner. I feel Officer Schroder should attend advanced training on the topic of sexual assault, physical abuse and advanced missing persons investigations. I recommend Officer Schroder study for Police Sergeant. Officer Schroder is an asset to the Personal Crimes Unit and the Cincinnati Police Department.”

Several rape kits were located at Children’s Hospital, “which had been there for several months, four of these kits belonged to cases assigned to Schroder,” according to his personnel file.

The file shows this was a “Violation of Rules and Regulations Section 1.01A. A violation which does not entail a risk of nor leads to physical injury to another or financial loss to the city.”

It also states:

“University Hospital and Children’s Hospital have locked cabinets to secure physical evidence taken from the victim by the examining physician. The physician will identify and place this evidence in paper bags for deposit into the cabinet. The rape evidence kit includes the rape exam report, clothing, pubic combings, fingernail scrapings, blood samples, etc.

“Only (Personal Crimes Section) investigators will pick up and process evidence from University Hospital and Children’s Hospital.”

In Schroder’s final job reviews, before he was put on desk duty, from January 2021 and January 2020, his supervisor wrote: “He requires little to no supervision.”

His supervisor gave him ratings in January of this year of exceeds standards for “Complies with Policies and Procedures,” “Customer Service,” “Teamwork” and “Grooming and Dress,” a copy of his review shows.

He received ratings of meets standards for “Attendance,” “Community Partnerships,” “Decision-Making,” “Problem-Solving” “Work Product” and “Written Communication Skills.”

“Officer Schroder has consistently done an outstanding job as it relates to his investigative skills here at Personal Crimes,” Sgt. Jeni Jones wrote in his Jan. 10, 2021, review.

“He is dependable and is always available when it comes to assisting other investigators in the unit. Officer Schroder is one of the more senior investigators in Personal Crimes and because of that he is very knowledgeable about past causes that may involve similar circumstances, victims, or suspects that are being investigated presently.

“He interacts well with victims in his case, calling them back in a timely manner and goes above and beyond for them. Officer Schroder is very detailed when he is investigating and closing his reports. He requires little to no supervision. Officer Schroder is always willing to help his co-workers with their investigation without hesitation. He is an asset to the Personal Crimes Unit.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.