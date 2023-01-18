Pedestrian crash closes OH-129 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch.

It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road.

The crash has all lanes closed in both directions, per ODOT.

FOX19 is on our way to the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

