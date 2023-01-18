Scott Co. custodian being called a hero after saving choking child

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky custodian is being hailed as a hero.

Scott County Schools says Garth Elementary head custodian Heather collins saved a child’s life.

What was supposed to be a regular day on the job at Garth Elementary quickly took a scary turn.

On Friday, a student in the cafeteria grabbed head custodian Heather Collins when they noticed another classmate choking. Heather immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver and saved the child’s life.

“It was very scary. But I’m glad he’s okay and just happy that it’s over and everything is fine,” said Heather.

The staff at Garth consider themselves lucky to have her as part of the team.

“to have her in the cafeteria every day, where these kids are in a position where this could happen, and know that we have her down there, and students are very quick to go to her, is a comforting feeling,” said Assistant Principal Sam St. Clair.

The students are among the lucky ones to have Ms. Heather in their presence.

“Ms. Heather is more than just a custodian,” said St. Clair. “We have so many kids in this building that love her that go to her when they need something. And so her relationship with them is just as important as everyone else in this building.”

Heather says that the kids are the reason her job means so much to her.

“I have great relationships with all the kids,” said Heather. “That’s my favorite part”

However, this situation might have ended tragically had heather and other staff not had proper training.

“It’s important for every person in a building working with students of young age or any age to make sure they have that training,” said St. Clair.

Heather says that just when you think it won’t happen to you, it will.

“You have to pay attention to what you are learning because you have to be prepared,” said Heather.

