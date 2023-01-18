Sheriff IDs woman shot to death in Clermont County, releases motive

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman shot to death inside a vehicle late Tuesday as Casey Hamblin Moss, 39.

“The investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence. This incident stemmed from a drug transaction, a dispute over money, which led to a chase and inevitably the shooting incident....” Chief Deputy Chris Stratton wrote in a news release.

“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and details will be released as they develop.”

Moss was found after lying in the driveway of a home in the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive off Amelia-Olive Branch Road around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies and other first responders went to the home after her mother called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moss was pronounced dead at the scene before an EMS crew had time to respond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moss and her boyfriend were in a car together on Golden Meadow Court near the intersection with Bach Grove Court, less than a mile away from Magnolia Drive, sheriff’s officials say.

Her boyfriend told detectives that, at some point, she was shot by a passenger in another car driving on Golden Meadow Court, according to the sheriff’s office.

The couple allegedly drove from the shooting scene to the home on Magnolia Drive, which belongs to the boyfriend’s mother, sheriff’s officials say.

