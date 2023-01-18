Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Tri-State student finds inspiration in growing up in a refugee camp to write book

Enoch Sadiki’s book, “The most essential part of my life,” is available for purchase at...
Enoch Sadiki’s book, “The most essential part of my life,” is available for purchase at Roebling Point Books and Coffee in Covington and Newport.(WXIX)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State high school student used his unique life experiences, specifically his time at a refugee camp, to write a book that is now on sale in Northern Kentucky.

Most days, Enoch Sadiki can be found hitting the books at Aiken High School.

Today, the international student, who lived at a refugee camp in Uganda, hopes others can read his book to learn from him.

Between being a student, earning a full-ride scholarship and working two jobs, it’s fair to say Sadiki is busy, but he can now add “published author” to his resume.

“The book I wrote is about my story as a refugee living in a camp and how I showed perseverance through everything I was going through,” explains Sadiki.

Sadiki was born in a refugee camp in Uganda after his parents fled Congo.

He is one of more than 26 international students at Aiken High School.

His teacher, Aaron Parker, said Sadiki’s book was written through a program on campus that began four years ago.

“These stories are a celebration, a celebration of life, a celebration of culture and it’s really an opportunity to share perspective — perspectives many, including myself, are not familiar with, so this is how we learn,” says Parker.

Sadiki’s book is titled “The most essential part of my life.”

He says he was initially hesitant to write the book because he didn’t think his illustrations would be up to par. However, in the end, he found doing so helped him as much as anyone else who might read his book.

“I think writing things down, even if it’s in a journal book, helps to take things off your heart and helps you calm down,” says Sadiki.

Now, Sadiki’s book is the first from the Aiken High School program to be sold at a retail location, and he is working to make the book into an animated film.

Sadiki says he hopes other students look to his example and challenge themselves.

“Take every opportunity because when this opportunity came to me, I didn’t know what to do with it, I just said yes to it, and yes, say yes to everything,” Sadiki says.

Sadiki’s book is available for purchase at Roebling Point Books and Coffee in Covington and Newport.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Sam Hubbard mic’d up during 98-yard TD: ‘Can’t catch me!’
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Hubbard’s foundation sets new goal, triples haul since The Fumble in the Jungle
Allan George, a Bengals rookie cornerback, visits St. Therese in Northern Kentucky.
Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school

Latest News

Mt. Healthy students give back to first responders
Mt. Healthy students give back to first responders
City sues owner of hundreds of properties in Cincinnati
City sues owner of hundreds of properties in Cincinnati
Woman accused of hitting parked cars, sheriff’s cruiser during pursuit
Woman accused of hitting parked cars, sheriff’s cruiser during pursuit
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws before an NFL football game against the...
Burrow: ‘I never feel like an underdog’