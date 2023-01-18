Tri-State student finds inspiration in growing up in a refugee camp to write book

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State high school student used his unique life experiences, specifically his time at a refugee camp, to write a book that is now on sale in Northern Kentucky.

Most days, Enoch Sadiki can be found hitting the books at Aiken High School.

Today, the international student, who lived at a refugee camp in Uganda, hopes others can read his book to learn from him.

Between being a student, earning a full-ride scholarship and working two jobs, it’s fair to say Sadiki is busy, but he can now add “published author” to his resume.

“The book I wrote is about my story as a refugee living in a camp and how I showed perseverance through everything I was going through,” explains Sadiki.

Sadiki was born in a refugee camp in Uganda after his parents fled Congo.

He is one of more than 26 international students at Aiken High School.

His teacher, Aaron Parker, said Sadiki’s book was written through a program on campus that began four years ago.

“These stories are a celebration, a celebration of life, a celebration of culture and it’s really an opportunity to share perspective — perspectives many, including myself, are not familiar with, so this is how we learn,” says Parker.

Sadiki’s book is titled “The most essential part of my life.”

He says he was initially hesitant to write the book because he didn’t think his illustrations would be up to par. However, in the end, he found doing so helped him as much as anyone else who might read his book.

“I think writing things down, even if it’s in a journal book, helps to take things off your heart and helps you calm down,” says Sadiki.

Now, Sadiki’s book is the first from the Aiken High School program to be sold at a retail location, and he is working to make the book into an animated film.

Sadiki says he hopes other students look to his example and challenge themselves.

“Take every opportunity because when this opportunity came to me, I didn’t know what to do with it, I just said yes to it, and yes, say yes to everything,” Sadiki says.

Sadiki’s book is available for purchase at Roebling Point Books and Coffee in Covington and Newport.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.