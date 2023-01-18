Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Uber driver plans to feed the homeless with $100,000 lottery win

Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire...
Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – An Uber driver in Virginia won $100,000 on a lottery ticket and said he plans to use at least part of the prize money to help feed the homeless.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini bought his winning ticket on Jan. 1 at a 7-Eleven in Blacksburg.

He became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle.

When Houssini claimed his prize, he told lottery officials he hopes to use some of his winnings to feed homeless people.

“I love Blacksburg, and I love people!” Houssini said. “I want to give back!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Sam Hubbard mic’d up during 98-yard TD: ‘Can’t catch me!’
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Hubbard’s foundation sets new goal, triples haul since The Fumble in the Jungle
Allan George, a Bengals rookie cornerback, visits St. Therese in Northern Kentucky.
Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school

Latest News

A seventh grader in Massachusetts is awake after suffering two cardiac arrests and a...
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
Scams targeting seniors have more than doubled since 2020
Scams targeting seniors have more than doubled since 2020
Scams targeting seniors have more than doubled since 2020
City sues owner of hundreds of properties in Cincinnati
City sues owner of hundreds of properties in Cincinnati