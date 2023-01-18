Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

WATCH: Bodega workers attacked with knives, snacks in attempted robbery

Police are searching for the three suspects, who are wanted for attempted robbery. (WCBS, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, NYPD, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police are searching for three suspects caught on camera attacking workers at a New York City bodega with knives in an attempted robbery.

Jesus Ramirez, a worker at a Harlem bodega, says three people came into the store last Wednesday afternoon. They demanded he open the register, and when he refused, Ramirez says the suspects threatened him.

Surveillance video shows a man throw a rack of chips at Ramirez and another worker, who were cornered behind the register. As he knocks over containers, a second suspect turns the corner and chucks a knife at the two workers. They continued to hurl items, including a bottle of tomato sauce and other snacks.

“So, I was panic[ked], you know,” Ramirez said. “I tried to tell the guys, ‘Please don’t do this because I have family.’ I mean, I was scared, totally scared.”

While this was going on, Ramirez says his brother came to the bodega to start his shift. He looked inside from the doorway and called 911.

The suspects then left the store. Video shows them chasing Ramirez’s brother down the block.

“He hides over there and goes inside, but with the knife, he gets his hand like this – they tried to cut it,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez himself suffered bruises to his torso and head. He says he has not had a good night’s sleep since the incident.

“But I have to come to work because I have family. I have to feed my kids,” he said.

The three suspects are now wanted for attempted robbery. Authorities ask anyone with information on them to call police.

Across New York City, robberies are up 13% so far in 2023, and they are up 200% in the Harlem precinct where this incident happened.

Francisco Marte, founder of the Bodega and Small Business Association, says deli workers continue to be targeted.

“We are afraid,” Marte said. “We are asking our elected officials: ‘Let’s work together for the public safety.’”

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Hubbard’s foundation sets new goal, triples haul since The Fumble in the Jungle
Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Sam Hubbard mic’d up during 98-yard TD: ‘Can’t catch me!’
Tiffany Carr
Woman charged with murder after beating man with his own cane returns to court

Latest News

George "Billy" Wagner
Pike County massacre: Final Wagner family member left to stand trial returns to court
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash
Sister André poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern...
World’s oldest known person, French nun, dies at 118
Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati police officer’s career to end in disgrace with criminal convictions Wednesday
A 25-year-old man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty...
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County