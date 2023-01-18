Contests
Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap

Joe Burrow explains jersey mixup
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs.

As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey.

He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey.

Do not worry, though, Bengals fans. You do not have to run to the team shop to get a new Burrow jersey.

As he explained, there was a tad mishap that led to him grabbing Allen’s jersey instead of his.

