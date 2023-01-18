Contests
Woman accused of hitting parked cars, sheriff’s cruiser during pursuit(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is facing charges after she led deputies on a chase in Lincoln Heights Wednesday morning, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

Deputies responded to a disturbance near the intersection of Simmons and N. Wayne avenues around 11:38 a.m.

Sheriff McGuffey says Bryiona Brown, 35, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when she appeared to intentionally hit two parked cars multiple times while in the presence of deputies.

McGuffey says Brown drove away from the scene and deputies gave chase onto I-75 South.

Brown then turned around at the Paddock Road exit and headed northbound into southbound traffic then exited at Galbraith Road, the sheriff said.

Deputies stopped the pursuit because of the danger but found the car and driver back in Lincoln Heights a short time later near the scene of the original disturbance, according to McGuffey.

The sheriff says Brown then tried to drive around an occupied sheriff’s cruiser that was stopped in the road.

Her vehicle struck the cruiser causing minor damage, according to McGuffey.

Brown surrendered at the scene shortly after 11:49 a.m. and was taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The sheriff says Brown has been charged with criminal damaging and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

