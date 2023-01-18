Contests
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says

Her boyfriend says they were in a car together when someone from another car opened fire.
Law enforcement at a shooting scene in Clermont County Tuesday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in Clermont County Tuesday night after she was allegedly shot while in a car, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125.

They found a woman lying in the driveway. She was pronounced dead before EMS could arrive, the sheriff’s office says.

The woman and her boyfriend were in a car together on Golden Meadow Court near the intersection with Bach Grove Court, less than a mile away from Magnolia Drive.

At some point, the woman was shot by a passenger in another car also driving on Golden Meadow Court, the boyfriend told detectives.

The couple allegedly drove from the shooting scene to the home on Magnolia Drive, which belongs to the boyfriend’s mother.

The mother was the original 911 caller.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a vehicle description for the alleged shooter’s car.

Sheriff’s detectives, the Crime Scene Unit and the Clermont County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The woman is currently with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Her identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

