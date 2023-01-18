Contests
Young Bengals superfan with Down syndrome meets players

Young Calvin Theetge with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and assembled Bengals players.
Young Calvin Theetge with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and assembled Bengals players.(Down Syndrome Association of Cincinnati)
By Rob Williams
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A photo of a young Bengals fan getting the chance to meet some of his favorite players and coach captured the hearts of Who Dey Nation.

Calvin Theetge is a 10-year-old Bengals diehard who has Down syndrome.

Two days before the Bengals faced the Baltimore Ravens, Calvin got the opportunity of a lifetime - he met Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase after the team’s practice.

Now, as the Bengals prepare to take on the Bills, Calvin spoke about what that experience meant to him and he gave his prediction for Sunday’s game.

