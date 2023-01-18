CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A photo of a young Bengals fan getting the chance to meet some of his favorite players and coach captured the hearts of Who Dey Nation.

Calvin Theetge is a 10-year-old Bengals diehard who has Down syndrome.

Two days before the Bengals faced the Baltimore Ravens, Calvin got the opportunity of a lifetime - he met Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase after the team’s practice.

Now, as the Bengals prepare to take on the Bills, Calvin spoke about what that experience meant to him and he gave his prediction for Sunday’s game.

Young Bengals superfan with Down Syndrome meets players

