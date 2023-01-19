Attempted murder suspect released after ‘the state screwed it all up, royally,’ attorney says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of trying to kill his wife as she held their toddler daughter and a deputy sheriff is out of jail after he was unlawfully moved to a state prison without a bail hearing or an approved custody transfer, according to his defense attorney.

Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of neglect of a dependent.

Indiana State Police say he shot his wife, took their 23-month-old daughter out into freezing temperatures and then shot a Franklin County deputy sheriff early Dec. 23. The deputy returned fire and hit Guilfoyle at least once.

Guilfoyle was transported from the scene in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His gunshot wound left him a paraplegic, he now has limited use of one of his arms and had a lengthy stay at the hospital, according to Franklin County Sheriff Peter Cates.

Court filings over the next 27 days show confusion over the arrest warrant, custody transfers and even Guilfoyle’s exact location.

His defense attorney, Judson McMillin, says at one point he didn’t know where his client was.

“The state screwed it all up, royally,” McMillin said.

The bail hearing that never was

Charges were against Guilfoyle in Franklin County Circuit Court on Dec. 23: two counts of attempted murder and one count of neglect of a dependent. A warrant was issued for his arrest the same day.

Four days later, the Court issued an order setting no bail with “per schedule” written by hand beside the bail notation, according to court documents.

It wasn’t until a week later, on Jan. 4, that Guilfoyle first appeared in Franklin County Circuit Court ex parte (with McMillin appearing on his behalf.)

Guilfoyle was in the custody of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at the time, conceivably at UCMC or the justice center, though which location remains unclear.

On Jan. 5, Guilfoyle waived extradition out of Hamilton County, clearing the way for his return to Indiana to face the charges.

Still on Jan. 6, no bail hearing or arraignment had been held in Franklin County. McMillan filed that day for a prompt initial hearing, as is guaranteed by Indiana law.

Also that day, Sheriff Cates submitted an affidavit to support a transfer motion so that Guilfoyle, upon his return to Indiana, would go to an Indiana Department of Corrections facility.

Cates argued housing Guilfoyle at the Franklin County Jail would create “a substantial risk to all inmates” because supervising him with his medical needs would “limit the supervision of the total population of the facility.”

Cates also argued Guilfoyle’s alleged shooting of a sheriff’s deputy “could lead to him being seen as a role model or hero for the jail’s population and case a disruption of the jailer’s authority by the jail’s inmates challenging the staff.”

Still on Jan. 9, according to a court filing, neither the judge nor the prosecution knew Guilfoyle’s extradition status, nor did the judge have an update on his medical condition.

The judge and the prosecution became aware of Guilfoyle waiving extradition only after a hearing that same day, but on Jan. 13, the arrest warrant had not been served.

The prosecution improperly submitted Cates’ affidavit on Jan. 6, forcing it to resubmit the affidavit in an amended custody transfer motion on Jan. 9. The judge considered the motion during that hearing but did not rule on it.

Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp said in a statement his filing of the amended motion “had no bearing on the proceedings relating to the custody or bond of the defendant.” Huerkamp’s full statement can be found at the end of this story.

Guilfoyle was extradited to Indiana sometime between that day and Jan. 17, when he appeared at Miami Correctional Facility, the state prison Sheriff Cates sought for him.

But as of Wednesday, according to McMillan, the judge had not ruled on that transfer motion, no bail hearing had taken place and the arrest warrant, though “apparently served,” had not been returned to the court.

McMillan only became aware Guilfoyle was at the state prison when the prosecution told him so during a hearing. He tried to look up his client on the jail website, but Guilfoyle was not in the database, meaning for some period of time, Guilfoyle’s location was unknown to his own defense attorney.

“They want him in jail, I totally understand that,” McMillin said. “But [the Franklin County Jail] isn’t equipped to be able to allow a lady to give birth, much less a paraplegic who will need continuous health care to be there. So they were trying to find a place to send him to, they just did it the wrong way.”

On Wednesday, McMillin filed a habeas corpus motion arguing Guilfoyle was being falsely imprisoned and deprived of his constitutional right to bail and due process and of his constitutional protection against unreasonable seizures.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Steven Cox granted Guilfoyle’s release later Wednesday. McMillin says he had no other choice.

“The judge was put in a position, as difficult as it was for him, to say, ‘There’s nothing I can do other than order for this guy to be released,’” McMillin said.

The release conditions include that Guilfoyle wears an ankle monitor, stay at his home and meet weekly with a probation officer. Firearms are prohibited in the home.

McMillin has filed for a psychiatric evaluation.

Guilfoyle’s wife, Hannah, remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition, according to an online fundraiser set up to help pay for her care.

Hannah’s family offered a statement late Wednesday asking for prayers and positive thoughts from the community.

“We remain focused on Hannah’s healing process, as well as her daughter, who is also a victim of trauma. We are thankful for the police and first responders who saved both of their lives. We would also like to thank the hospital staff who continue to take excellent care of Hannah.”

Franklin County Prosecutor Christ Huerkamp:

“The fact that the Prosecution filed an Amended Motion to Transfer Custody had no bearing on the proceedings relating to the custody or bond of the Defendant. It was filed out of an abundance of caution to ensure a clear record of the proceedings. The Prosecution’s grounds for seeking transfer of custody are contained within the pleading and require no further explanation. Following a hearing on January 9, 2023, the Court took the merits of the Motion under advisement (along with other pending matters) and had not yet issued a ruling on the Motion to Transfer Custody prior to this morning’s hearing, which had been docketed as a hearing on the Defendant’s Motion for a Psychiatric Evaluation. During the course of that hearing, Defense Counsel made an oral Motion to Release the Defendant on his own recognizance, which the Court granted.

“With criminal charges pending, I cannot comment further at this time other than to say that criminal charges are merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.